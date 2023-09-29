On Friday, Adam Duvall (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks while batting .248.

Duvall has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this season (58.0%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (23.9%).

He has gone deep in 20 games this year (22.7%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 40.9% of his games this season, Duvall has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (42.0%), including five games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .278 AVG .219 .337 OBP .274 .596 SLG .475 25 XBH 21 11 HR 10 33 RBI 25 56/12 K/BB 52/10 1 SB 3

