Connor Wong vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Connor Wong -- with an on-base percentage of .133 in his past 10 games, 162 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with John Means on the mound, on September 29 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .242 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 55.3% of his 114 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 114), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.8% of his games this year, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (38.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|56
|.270
|AVG
|.212
|.327
|OBP
|.262
|.427
|SLG
|.369
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|62/12
|K/BB
|68/10
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Means makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and six strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty went 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.60 ERA and 3.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .150 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.