On Friday, Pablo Reyes (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: John Means

John Means TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .286 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 53.8% of his games this season (28 of 52), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 52 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 21.2% of his games this year, Reyes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .300 AVG .268 .340 OBP .321 .400 SLG .352 7 XBH 4 1 HR 1 12 RBI 8 16/6 K/BB 5/6 3 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings