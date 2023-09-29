Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +8000, the New England Patriots are No. 18 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 29.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Patriots much lower (18th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).
- The Patriots have had the 16th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
- The implied probability of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
New England Betting Insights
- New England has one win against the spread this year.
- One of the Patriots' three games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- New England has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- Defensively, the Patriots have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 270.3 yards per game. They rank 13th on offense (342.7 yards per game).
- The Patriots rank 26th in scoring offense (17.3 points per game) and ninth in scoring defense (19.7 points allowed per game) this season.
Patriots Impact Players
- In three games, Mac Jones has passed for 748 yards (249.3 per game), with five TDs and two INTs, and completing 64.8%.
- On the ground, Jones has scored zero TDs and gained 53 yards.
- Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.
- Stevenson also has 10 catches for 77 yards and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Kendrick Bourne has scored two times, catching 14 balls for 139 yards (46.3 per game).
- In the passing game, Hunter Henry has scored two times, hauling in 13 balls for 125 yards (41.7 per game).
- Matthew Judon has compiled 12 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in three games for the Patriots.
Patriots Player Futures
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|L 25-20
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|L 24-17
|+900
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|W 15-10
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+900
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+15000
