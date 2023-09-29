On Friday, Rafael Devers (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: John Means

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Devers leads Boston with 154 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .504.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Devers has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (94 of 150), with at least two hits 47 times (31.3%).

Looking at the 150 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 29 of them (19.3%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 61 games this season (40.7%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (15.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Home Away 76 GP 73 .276 AVG .264 .355 OBP .346 .472 SLG .536 31 XBH 36 13 HR 20 47 RBI 51 51/30 K/BB 73/31 1 SB 3

