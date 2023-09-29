How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will see Nick Pivetta starting for the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 181 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Fueled by 536 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 761.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.351 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Pivetta (9-9) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has 14 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 37 chances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 1-0
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Dylan Cease
|9/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Mike Clevinger
|9/26/2023
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Zach Eflin
|9/27/2023
|Rays
|L 5-0
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Dean Kremer
|9/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|John Means
|9/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Kyle Gibson
|10/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
