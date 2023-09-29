Player props are available for Adley Rutschman and Rafael Devers, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Devers Stats

Devers has 154 hits with 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .270/.350/.504 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 96 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .274/.344/.455 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 161 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 91 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .277/.374/.436 on the season.

Rutschman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Anthony Santander Props

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has recorded 149 hits with 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .256/.324/.473 slash line so far this season.

Santander has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0

