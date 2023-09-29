In Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the New York Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Over/Under: 159.5

Sun vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 83 Sun 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Liberty

Pick ATS: Sun (+4.5)

Sun (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (159.5)

Sun vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has won five, or 38.5%, of the 13 games it has played as the underdog this season.

The Sun have a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Connecticut is 24-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Sun's ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or greater is 5-5.

Connecticut has played 43 games this season, and 24 of them have hit the over.

The average total for Sun games this season has been 161.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are fourth in the league in points scored (82.7 per game) and best in points allowed (79).

Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.6) and fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

The Sun are the third-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12.4) and best in turnovers forced (14.8).

The Sun make 7.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 36% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and fourth, respectively, in the league.

The Sun are the second-best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.1%).

Connecticut attempts 70.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 29.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.2% of Connecticut's baskets are 2-pointers, and 23.8% are 3-pointers.

