Heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Liberty (32-8), the Connecticut Sun (27-13) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, September 29 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Liberty took down the Sun 84-77 on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Indefinitely Knee 2 1.5 0.2

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas tops the Sun in rebounding (9.9 per game) and assists (7.9), and produces 15.5 points. She also averages 1.8 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner tops the Sun in scoring (17.4 points per game) and assists (2.2), and averages 5.6 rebounds. She also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Sun receive 12.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Tiffany Hayes.

The Sun get 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Natisha Hiedeman.

Rebecca Allen is putting up 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 40.8% of her shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -4.5 159.5

