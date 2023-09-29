The New York Liberty will meet the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Liberty

Connecticut scores an average of 82.7 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 80.6 New York gives up to opponents.

Connecticut is shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 42.4% New York's opponents have shot this season.

The Sun are 23-4 when they shoot better than 42.4% from the field.

Connecticut shoots 36.0% from beyond the arc this season. That's only 1.9 percentage points higher than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.1%).

The Sun have a 13-6 record when the team hits more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Connecticut rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 4.3 more rebounds per game.

Sun Recent Performance

In their past 10 games, the Sun are putting up 80.9 points per contest, 1.8 fewer points than their season average (82.7).

In its past 10 games, Connecticut is surrendering 76.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than its season average (79.0).

The Sun are making 8.9 threes per game over their past 10 games, which is 1.7 more than their average for the season (7.2). Likewise, they own a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (40.8%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (36.0%).

Sun Injuries