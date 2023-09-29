Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Windsor County, Vermont? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Windsor County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Hartford High School at Brattleboro Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Brattleboro, VT

Brattleboro, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Mount Abraham Union High School at Springfield High School