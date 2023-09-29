Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Windsor County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Windsor County, Vermont? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Windsor County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Hartford High School at Brattleboro Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Brattleboro, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mount Abraham Union High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Springfield, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.