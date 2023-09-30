Adam Duvall, with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall is batting .244 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Duvall has recorded a hit in 51 of 89 games this season (57.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 22.5% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duvall has had an RBI in 36 games this year (40.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 41.6% of his games this year (37 of 89), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 45
.278 AVG .213
.337 OBP .268
.596 SLG .463
25 XBH 21
11 HR 10
33 RBI 25
56/12 K/BB 53/10
1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gibson (15-9) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 187 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.