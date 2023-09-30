Adam Duvall vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Adam Duvall, with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .244 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks.
- Duvall has recorded a hit in 51 of 89 games this season (57.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- He has gone deep in 22.5% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has had an RBI in 36 games this year (40.4%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 41.6% of his games this year (37 of 89), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.278
|AVG
|.213
|.337
|OBP
|.268
|.596
|SLG
|.463
|25
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|25
|56/12
|K/BB
|53/10
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (15-9) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 187 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.