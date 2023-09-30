Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Bennington County, Vermont this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Other Games in Vermont This Week

  • Windham County
  • Windsor County

    • Bennington County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

    Rutland High School at Burr and Burton Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Manchester, VT
    • Conference: Marble Valley - A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

