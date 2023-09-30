Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Bennington County, Vermont this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Vermont This Week

Bennington County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

Rutland High School at Burr and Burton Academy