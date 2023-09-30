Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bennington County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Bennington County, Vermont this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Vermont This Week
Bennington County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Rutland High School at Burr and Burton Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Manchester, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.