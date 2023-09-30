Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Chittenden County, Vermont. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Milton High School at Otter Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Brandon, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Essex High School at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rice Memorial High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
