Connor Wong vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Connor Wong (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .240 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Wong has recorded a hit in 63 of 115 games this season (54.8%), including 17 multi-hit games (14.8%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26 games this season (22.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (38.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.270
|AVG
|.209
|.327
|OBP
|.258
|.427
|SLG
|.363
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|62/12
|K/BB
|70/10
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Orioles give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-9 with a 4.86 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 37th.
