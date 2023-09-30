When the Pennsylvania Quakers square off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Quakers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pennsylvania (-8.1) 41.5 Pennsylvania 25, Dartmouth 17

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Ivy League Predictions

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Big Green games hit the over three out of 10 times last year.

Pennsylvania Betting Info (2022)

The Quakers compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

Quakers games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Big Green vs. Quakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pennsylvania 28.5 13.5 -- -- 28.5 13.5 Dartmouth 20.5 20.5 34.0 17.0 7.0 24.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.