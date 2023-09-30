The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Dartmouth Big Green (1-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Franklin Field in an Ivy League showdown.

Pennsylvania has the 39th-ranked offense this season (28.5 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 13.5 points allowed per game. Dartmouth's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FCS with 220.5 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 331.5 total yards per game, which ranks 72nd.

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Franklin Field

Dartmouth vs. Pennsylvania Key Statistics

Dartmouth Pennsylvania 331.5 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.5 (116th) 220.5 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (5th) 169.0 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.5 (72nd) 162.5 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.0 (21st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Dylan Cadwallader has thrown for 305 yards on 65.3% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Q Jones has rushed 31 times for 154 yards, with two touchdowns.

Nick Howard has run for 135 yards across 26 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott has collected 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 164 (82.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times and has one touchdown.

Isaac Boston has four receptions (on four targets) for a total of 45 yards (22.5 yards per game) this year.

Tevita Moimoi's four grabs (on four targets) have netted him 37 yards (18.5 ypg).

Pennsylvania Stats Leaders

Aidan Sayin has recorded 520 yards (260.0 ypg) on 61-of-92 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 27 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on seven carries.

Jacob Cisneros has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 98 yards on the ground.

This season, Jonathan Mulatu has carried the ball 17 times for 81 yards (40.5 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 40 yards through the air .

Jared Richardson has hauled in 19 catches for 201 yards (100.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Alex Haight has hauled in nine receptions totaling 100 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

