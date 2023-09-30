On Saturday, Justin Turner (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: FOX

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks while batting .276.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Turner has picked up a hit in 100 of 144 games this year, with multiple hits 46 times.

In 22 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 43.8% of his games this season, Turner has notched at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 70 .293 AVG .257 .347 OBP .342 .469 SLG .444 27 XBH 27 12 HR 11 47 RBI 49 49/20 K/BB 58/31 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings