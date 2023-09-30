How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, September 30
The LaLiga schedule on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The contests include Villarreal CF squaring off against Getafe CF at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.
Coverage of all LaLiga action on Saturday is available for you, with the information provided below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Getafe CF vs Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF makes the trip to play Getafe CF at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Villarreal CF (+155)
- Underdog: Getafe CF (+170)
- Draw: (+215)
Watch Rayo Vallecano vs RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca makes the trip to match up with Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Rayo Vallecano (+105)
- Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+270)
- Draw: (+210)
Watch Girona FC vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid makes the trip to match up with Girona FC at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-110)
- Underdog: Girona FC (+250)
- Draw: (+280)
Watch Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao makes the trip to play Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (+120)
- Underdog: Athletic Bilbao (+230)
- Draw: (+220)
