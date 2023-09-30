Rafael Devers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Rafael Devers (hitting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 154 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .500.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 94 of 151 games this year (62.3%), with multiple hits on 47 occasions (31.1%).
- He has homered in 19.2% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.1% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 46.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.6%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.276
|AVG
|.261
|.355
|OBP
|.342
|.472
|SLG
|.528
|31
|XBH
|36
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|52
|51/30
|K/BB
|74/31
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-9 with a 4.86 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.310), and 37th in K/9 (7.4).
