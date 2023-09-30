Saturday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (100-60) and the Boston Red Sox (77-83) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on September 30) at 7:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Orioles.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (15-9, 4.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-8, 4.16 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 45.8%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 24 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (764 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule