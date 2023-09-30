Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will look to outdo Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 182 home runs.

Fueled by 539 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Boston has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 764.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.345 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (6-8) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Crawford has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays L 9-7 Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays L 5-0 Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

