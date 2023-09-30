High school football is happening this week in Rutland County, Vermont, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Rutland County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

    Rutland High School at Burr and Burton Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Manchester, VT
    • Conference: Marble Valley - A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Milton High School at Otter Valley Union High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Brandon, VT
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax at Mill River Union High School

    • Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: North Clarendon, VT
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

