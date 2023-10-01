Alex Verdugo vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.161 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Orioles Player Props
|Red Sox vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .262 with 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 90 of 138 games this season, with multiple hits 38 times.
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (38 of 138), with more than one RBI 13 times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 64 times this year (46.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.279
|AVG
|.243
|.342
|OBP
|.301
|.454
|SLG
|.384
|33
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|26
|42/24
|K/BB
|51/21
|2
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (12-7) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks fourth, 1.050 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.