The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.161 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .262 with 37 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 90 of 138 games this season, with multiple hits 38 times.

He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this year (38 of 138), with more than one RBI 13 times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 64 times this year (46.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 67 .279 AVG .243 .342 OBP .301 .454 SLG .384 33 XBH 22 7 HR 6 28 RBI 26 42/24 K/BB 51/21 2 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings