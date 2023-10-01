Bills vs. Dolphins Injury Report — Week 4
The Buffalo Bills' (2-1) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (3-0) currently features six players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 1 from Highmark Stadium.
In their most recent game, the Bills won 37-3 over the Washington Commanders.
Last time out, the Dolphins won 70-20 over the Denver Broncos.
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Reid Ferguson
|LS
|Wrist
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Bates
|OL
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|Knee
|Out
|Tre'Davious White
|CB
|Vet rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Siran Neal
|CB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Groin
|Questionable
|DeShon Elliott
|S
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Eli Apple
|CB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Oblique
|Out
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream:
Rep the Bills or the Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear!
Bills Season Insights
- Defensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by allowing just 253 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (383.3 yards per game).
- The Bills have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 30.3 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 11.7 points allowed per game) this year.
- On defense, the Bills have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best by giving up just 142.3 passing yards per game. They rank 12th on offense (234 passing yards per game).
- Buffalo ranks seventh in run offense (149.3 rushing yards per game) and 14th in run defense (110.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Bills own the third-best turnover margin in the league at +4, forcing nine turnovers (first in NFL) while turning it over five times (21st in NFL).
Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Bills (-145), Dolphins (+120)
- Total: 53.5 points
