The Miami Dolphins (3-0) head into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Bills Insights

This year, the Bills average 6.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Dolphins give up (23.7).

The Bills rack up 383.3 yards per game, 22 more yards than the 361.3 the Dolphins allow per outing.

This season, Buffalo averages 149.3 rushing yards per game, 19.3 more than Miami allows per outing (130).

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over five times, while the Dolphins have forced five.

Bills Home Performance

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 at New York L 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 Las Vegas W 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 at Washington W 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Miami - CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville - NFL Network 10/15/2023 New York - NBC 10/22/2023 at New England - CBS

