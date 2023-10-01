The Miami Dolphins (3-0) visit the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium and will look to extend a three-game winning streak.

Bills and Dolphins betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Bills vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 2.5 53.5 -145 +120

Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

The average point total in Buffalo's games this season is 45.0, 8.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bills have covered the spread twice over three games with a set spread.

The Bills have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-1).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored more than 53.5 combined points twice this season.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 48.2 points, 5.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Dolphins have covered the spread three times over three games with a set spread.

The Dolphins won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

Bills vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 30.3 4 11.7 2 45.0 0 3 Dolphins 43.3 1 23.7 19 48.2 2 3

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.0 46.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 27.0 24.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 47.5 48.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 27.0 25.5 ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

