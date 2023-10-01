Bills vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
The Miami Dolphins (3-0) will look to keep their three-game winning streak intact as they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 53.5.
As the Bills ready for this matchup against the Dolphins, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Dolphins can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Bills.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bills vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-2.5)
|53.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-3)
|53.5
|-152
|+128
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 4 Odds
Buffalo vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Insights
- Buffalo had seven wins in 16 games against the spread last year.
- The Bills' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more was 7-10 last season.
- Last year, six of Buffalo's 16 games went over the point total.
- Miami had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Dolphins covered the spread five times last year (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- There were eight Miami games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.
Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.