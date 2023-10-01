Connor Wong vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Sunday, Connor Wong (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Orioles Player Props
|Red Sox vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Orioles
|Red Sox vs Orioles Odds
|Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .240.
- In 63 of 115 games this season (54.8%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (14.8%).
- He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this year (26 of 115), with more than one RBI nine times (7.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44 of 115 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles
- Click Here for Alex Verdugo
- Click Here for Adam Duvall
- Click Here for Trevor Story
- Click Here for Justin Turner
- Click Here for Rafael Devers
- Click Here for Reese McGuire
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.270
|AVG
|.209
|.327
|OBP
|.258
|.427
|SLG
|.363
|16
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|62/12
|K/BB
|70/10
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (12-7) to make his 30th start of the season. He is 12-7 with a 2.86 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks fourth, 1.050 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.