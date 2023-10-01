Hubert Hurkacz will play Fabian Marozsan next in the Rolex Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Hurkacz has +600 odds (second-best) to take home the trophy from Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Hurkacz at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: October 2-15
  • Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
  • Location: Shanghai, China
  • Court Surface: Hard

Hurkacz's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 (at 10:00 PM ET), Hurkacz will play Marozsan, after beating Zhizhen Zhang 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in the last round.

Hurkacz Stats

  • In the Round of 16 on Tuesday, Hurkacz beat No. 60-ranked Zhang, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.
  • Hurkacz has won one of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 34-20.
  • On hard courts over the past year, Hurkacz has won one tournament, and his record is 23-12.
  • Hurkacz has played 31.7 games per match in his 54 matches over the past year across all court types.
  • On hard courts, Hurkacz has played 35 matches over the past year, and 30.4 games per match.
  • Over the past year, Hurkacz has won 85.2% of his service games, and he has won 18.1% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Hurkacz, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 85.2% of his service games and 19.2% of his return games.

