Josh Allen has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have given up 231.3 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

This season, Allen has collected passing 728 yards (242.7 per game), going 80-for-110 (72.7%) through the air with five touchdowns against four interceptions. In the ground game, Allen has added 89 yards rushing on 12 attempts, including one touchdown.

Allen vs. the Dolphins

Allen vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 296.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 296.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Miami has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Dolphins have given up one or more passing TDs to three opposing quarterbacks this season.

No opposing quarterbacks have thrown for more than one TD in a matchup with Miami in 2023.

The 231.3 passing yards the Dolphins yield per contest makes them the 20th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored three touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Dolphins' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 269.5 (-115)

269.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has gone over his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Bills pass on 55.0% of their plays and run on 45.0%. They are fourth in NFL action in points scored.

Allen is No. 19 in the NFL averaging 6.6 yards per attempt (728 total yards passing).

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored six of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (66.7%).

Allen accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his total 110 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in three opportunities this season.

Allen has rushed for a touchdown once this season in three games played.

He has four carries in the red zone (20.0% of his team's 20 red zone rushes).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 20-for-32 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 31-for-37 / 274 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 29-for-41 / 236 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 6 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

