QBs Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa will be going head to head on October 1, when the Buffalo Bills (2-1) and Miami Dolphins (3-0) square off at Highmark Stadium. In the article below, we take a look at the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Josh Allen vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 3 Games Played 3 72.7% Completion % 71.3% 728 (242.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,024 (341.3) 5 Touchdowns 8 4 Interceptions 2 89 (29.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 8 (2.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 269.5 yards

: Over/Under 269.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Dolphins Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Dolphins' defense is 21st in the NFL with 23.7 points allowed per game and 23rd with 361.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami has ceded 694 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 13th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.1).

Against the run, the Dolphins rank 24th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 130, and they rank 24th in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Defensively, Miami is 23rd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 45.2%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 21st (63.6%).

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 274.5 yards

: Over/Under 274.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

