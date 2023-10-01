At AT&T Stadium in Week 4, the New England Patriots' Kendrick Bourne will be lined up against the Dallas Cowboys pass defense and Stephon Gilmore. Check out this article for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 25.9 8.6 34 85 5.98

Kendrick Bourne vs. Stephon Gilmore Insights

Kendrick Bourne & the Patriots' Offense

Kendrick Bourne paces his squad with 139 receiving yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns.

Through the air, New England has accumulated 707 total passing yards (11th in NFL) and 5.7 passing yards per attempt (23rd).

The Patriots have had one of the lesser scoring offenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by posting 17.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in the NFL with 342.7 total yards per contest.

New England is throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 41.7 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Patriots have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball seven times (fifth-fewest in NFL).

Stephon Gilmore & the Cowboys' Defense

Stephon Gilmore has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 12 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

In the air, Dallas has allowed 392 passing yards, or 130.7 per game -- that's the second-lowest total in the league.

The Cowboys are allowing the third-fewest points in the league, 12.7 per game.

Dallas hasn't allowed more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Kendrick Bourne vs. Stephon Gilmore Advanced Stats

Kendrick Bourne Stephon Gilmore Rec. Targets 25 11 Def. Targets Receptions 14 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.9 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 139 12 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 46.3 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 42 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

