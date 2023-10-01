The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) and New England Patriots (1-2) are scheduled to go head to head at AT&T Stadium on October 1, which means that Dak Prescott and Mac Jones will be leading the way for the respective sides. Below, we break down both signal callers, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Jones this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mac Jones vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Mac Jones 2023 Stats Dak Prescott 3 Games Played 3 64.8% Completion % 67.6% 748 (249.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 647 (215.7) 5 Touchdowns 3 2 Interceptions 1 53 (17.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 44 (14.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Cowboys Defensive Stats

This year, the Cowboys have been getting it done on defense, with 12.7 points allowed per game (third in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Dallas' D has been very effective this season, as it ranks second in the league with 392 total passing yards allowed (130.7 per game).

Against the run, the Cowboys are struggling this season, with 394 rushing yards allowed (25th in NFL). They rank 10th with two rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Dallas ranks fourth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (30.6%) and eighth in red-zone efficiency allowed (40%).

Who comes out on top when the Cowboys and the Patriots square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Patriots Defensive Stats

This season, the Cowboys have had one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking third in the NFL by giving up 12.7 points per game. They rank fourth in the NFL with 262 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Dallas is top-10 this year, ranking second in the NFL with 392 total passing yards allowed (130.7 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing TDs allowed (two).

Against the run, the Cowboys rank 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 131.3, and they rank 10th in rushing touchdowns allowed (two).

Defensively, Dallas ranks eighth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 40%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is fourth (30.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.