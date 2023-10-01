As of October 1 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Patriots much lower (18th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).

The Patriots have experienced the 15th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +6600 at the start of the season to +8000.

The Patriots have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

New England Betting Insights

New England has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Patriots have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

New England has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Patriots rank 13th in total offense this year (342.7 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 270.3 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Patriots rank 26th in the NFL with 17.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in points allowed (270.3 points allowed per contest).

Patriots Impact Players

In three games, Mac Jones has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 per game), with five TDs and two INTs, and completing 64.8%.

Also, Jones has run for 53 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and one TD.

In the passing game, Stevenson has scored zero times, with 10 receptions for 77 yards.

In three games, Kendrick Bourne has 14 receptions for 139 yards (46.3 per game) and two scores.

Hunter Henry has 13 receptions for 125 yards (41.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Matthew Judon has collected 12 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in three games for the Patriots.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +900 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1000 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +15000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +900 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +12500 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +3500 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

