Tony Pollard will lead the Dallas Cowboys into their game against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Looking to place a bet on player props in this matchup between the Cowboys and the Patriots? Check out player props for the best performers.

Sign up to bet on the Cowboys-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +700

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +340

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +150

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Gesicki - - 16.5 (-113) DeVante Parker - - 35.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 27.5 (-113) Kendrick Bourne - - 33.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 29.5 (-113) - Hunter Henry - - 30.5 (-113) Mac Jones 216.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) - Rhamondre Stevenson - 51.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113)

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 40.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 29.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 26.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 66.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 74.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 229.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.