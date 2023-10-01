On Sunday, Reese McGuire (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is batting .270 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

McGuire has gotten a hit in 37 of 67 games this year (55.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.4%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

McGuire has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (19.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (4.5%).

He has scored in 16.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.5%.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .323 AVG .217 .351 OBP .277 .430 SLG .293 9 XBH 5 0 HR 1 9 RBI 7 23/3 K/BB 30/8 0 SB 1

