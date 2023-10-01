The Connecticut Sun will take on the New York Liberty in Game 4 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ABC

Sun vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 83 Sun 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 164.6

Sun vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut is 24-20-0 against the spread this year.

Connecticut has seen 25 of its 44 games go over the point total.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun have been carried by their defense, as they rank best in the WNBA by allowing only 79 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points scored (82.7 per contest).

Connecticut ranks eighth in the WNBA with 33.6 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 33.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Sun have been thriving when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.4) and best in forced turnovers per contest (14.8).

The Sun rank sixth in the WNBA with 7.2 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

The Sun have been shining in terms of defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.7) and best in three-point percentage allowed (32.1%).

This year, Connecticut has taken 70.6% two-pointers, accounting for 76.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 29.4% three-pointers (23.8% of the team's baskets).

