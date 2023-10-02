At the moment the Buffalo Bills have the third-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +700.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -125

-125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +700

Bills Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+700), the Bills are third-best in the league. They are two spots higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.

The Bills were +900 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +700, which is the eighth-smallest change in the entire league.

The Bills' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 12.5%.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Two of the Bills' four games have hit the over.

The Bills have won 75% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-1).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Bills are totaling 391 yards per game on offense (sixth in NFL), and they rank sixth defensively with 288 yards allowed per game.

The Bills have been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (13.8 points allowed per game).

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen has nine TD passes and four picks in four games, completing 74.8% for 1,048 yards (262.0 per game).

In addition, Allen has run for 106 yards and two scores.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs has scored four times, catching 31 balls for 399 yards (99.8 per game).

James Cook has run for 296 yards (74.0 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Gabriel Davis has 12 receptions for 220 yards (55.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

As a tone-setter on defense, the Bills' Terrel Bernard has delivered 29 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in his four games.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +15000 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +25000 3 September 24 @ Commanders W 37-3 +12500 4 October 1 Dolphins W 48-20 +1100 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +15000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +10000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +3500 10 November 13 Broncos - +15000 11 November 19 Jets - +15000 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +550 15 December 17 Cowboys - +900 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2200 17 December 31 Patriots - +10000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1100

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.