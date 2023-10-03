The New England Patriots have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 3.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Patriots are 23rd in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th).

The Patriots were +6600 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the 10th-biggest change in the entire league.

The implied probability of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl, based on their +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

New England Betting Insights

New England hasn won once against the spread this year.

The Patriots have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

New England has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Patriots are putting up 320.3 yards per game offensively this season (17th in NFL), and they are allowing 297 yards per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball.

While the Patriots' defense ranks 21st with 24.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (13.8 points per game).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has passed for 898 yards (224.5 per game), completing 63.7%, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

Also, Jones has rushed for 60 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson has scored one touchdown and accumulated 164 yards (41.0 per game).

In the passing game, Stevenson has scored zero times, with 12 receptions for 87 yards.

In four games, Hunter Henry has 17 receptions for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and two scores.

In four games, Kendrick Bourne has 16 receptions for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two scores.

Matthew Judon has been doing his part on defense, delivering 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks for the Patriots.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1100 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys L 38-3 +900 5 October 8 Saints - +5000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +25000 7 October 22 Bills - +700 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1100 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +20000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2200 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +8000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +550 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +700 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

