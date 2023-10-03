The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Texas Rangers to open the AL Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (10-7) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (10-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays' Glasnow (10-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 21 games.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Rangers

The Rangers are batting .263 this season, second in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .452 (third in the league) with 233 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 1-for-19 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 30-year-old has put up a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 32 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.

Montgomery is trying to earn his fifth straight quality start in this outing.

Montgomery will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 32 outings this season.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 36th in K/9 (7.9).

