Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 4 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +12500.
Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), the Patriots are 23rd in the league. They are way higher than that, 17th, according to computer rankings.
- The Patriots' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +6600 at the start of the season to +12500, the ninth-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Patriots have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
New England Betting Insights
- New England has posted one win against the spread this season.
- One Patriots game (out of four) has hit the over this season.
- The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- This season, New England has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Patriots are compiling 320.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 10th, surrendering 297 yards per contest.
- While the Patriots' defense ranks 21st with 24.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (13.8 points per game).
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has five touchdown passes and four picks in four games, completing 63.7% for 898 yards (224.5 per game).
- On the ground, Jones has scored zero TDs and accumulated 60 yards.
- Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 164 yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- Stevenson also has 12 catches for 87 yards and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Hunter Henry has scored two times, catching 17 balls for 176 yards (44.0 per game).
- In four games, Kendrick Bourne has 16 catches for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two scores.
- Matthew Judon has compiled 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games for the Patriots.
Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Patriots Player Futures
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|L 25-20
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|L 24-17
|+1100
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|W 15-10
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|L 38-3
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.