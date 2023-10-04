Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 3:08 PM ET on October 4.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 128 times this season and won 84, or 65.6%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 48-18, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 860 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 2-7-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those games.

This year, Texas has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 27 @ Red Sox W 5-0 Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello September 29 @ Blue Jays L 11-4 Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi September 30 @ Blue Jays W 7-5 Shawn Armstrong vs Hyun-Jin Ryu October 1 @ Blue Jays W 12-8 Jacob Lopez vs Wes Parsons October 3 Rangers L 4-0 Tyler Glasnow vs Jordan Montgomery October 4 Rangers - Zach Eflin vs Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule