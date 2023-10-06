Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Chittenden County, Vermont, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans at South Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Otter Valley Union High School at Rice Memorial High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on October 7
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rutland High School at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.