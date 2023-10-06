If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Chittenden County, Vermont, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Chittenden County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans at South Burlington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: South Burlington, VT

South Burlington, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Otter Valley Union High School at Rice Memorial High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on October 7

2:30 PM ET on October 7 Location: South Burlington, VT

South Burlington, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Rutland High School at Champlain Valley Union High School