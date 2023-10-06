Jessica Pegula plays Viktoria Kuzmova to open play in the Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea (in the round of 32). In her last tournament (the China Open), she was knocked out by Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16. Pegula's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center are +250, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Pegula at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Pegula's Next Match

In her opening match at the Hana Bank Korea Open, on Tuesday, October 10 (at 12:30 AM ET) in the round of 32, Pegula will play Kuzmova.

Pegula Stats

Pegula most recently played on October 4, 2023, a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 17-ranked Ostapenko in the Round of 16 of the China Open.

Pegula has won two of her 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 52-17.

Pegula has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a match record of 38-11.

In her 69 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Pegula has averaged 21.0 games.

On hard courts, Pegula has played 49 matches over the past 12 months, and 20.9 games per match.

Over the past year, Pegula has won 71.6% of her service games, and she has won 42.9% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pegula has won 71.6% of her games on serve and 43.9% on return.

