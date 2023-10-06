As action in the Hana Bank Korea Open nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Yanina Wickmayer against Polina Kudermetova. Wickmayer has the fourth-best odds (+900) to be crowned champion at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

Wickmayer at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Wickmayer's Next Match

After defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 7-6, Wickmayer will play Kudermetova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 9:00 PM ET.

Wickmayer is currently listed at -250 to win her next match versus Kudermetova.

Wickmayer Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Wickmayer beat No. 22-ranked Alexandrova, 6-3, 7-6.

The 33-year-old Wickmayer is 12-8 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament victory.

In five hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Wickmayer is 8-6 in matches.

In her 20 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Wickmayer has averaged 19.4 games.

On hard courts, Wickmayer has played 14 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 17.9 games per match while winning 52.2% of games.

Over the past year, Wickmayer has won 65.0% of her service games, and she has won 39.7% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Wickmayer has claimed 36.8% of her return games and 66.7% of her service games.

