When the Dartmouth Big Green square off against the Yale Bulldogs at 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, our computer model predicts the Big Green will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Dartmouth vs. Yale Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-7.3) 48.3 Dartmouth 28, Yale 21

Week 6 Ivy League Predictions

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Big Green games.

Yale Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of 10 times last year.

Big Green vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dartmouth 21.3 20.3 34.0 17.0 15.0 22.0 Yale 30.0 25.0 30.0 25.0 -- --

