Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Franklin County, Vermont this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Vermont This Week

Franklin County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week

Missisquoi Valley Union High School at Mount Abraham Union High School