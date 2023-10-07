At the moment the New England Patriots have been given +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Patriots' Super Bowl odds (+12500) place them just 23rd in the league, but according to computer rankings they are 22nd.

The Patriots' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +6600 at the start of the season to +12500, the 11th-biggest change among all teams.

The Patriots' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.8%.

New England Betting Insights

New England has one win against the spread this season.

One Patriots game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

The Patriots have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

New England has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Patriots are totaling 320.3 yards per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank 10th on the other side of the ball with 297 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots rank third-worst in scoring offense (13.8 points per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 21st with 24.3 points allowed per contest.

Patriots Impact Players

In four games, Mac Jones has passed for 898 yards (224.5 per game), with five TDs and four INTs, and completing 63.7%.

In addition, Jones has run for 60 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson has scored one touchdown and accumulated 164 yards (41.0 per game).

Also, Stevenson has 12 receptions for 87 yards and zero TDs.

In four games, Hunter Henry has 17 catches for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and two scores.

Kendrick Bourne has 16 receptions for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Matthew Judon has collected 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games for the Patriots.

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1100 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys L 38-3 +900 5 October 8 Saints - +5000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +25000 7 October 22 Bills - +700 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1100 9 November 5 Commanders - +15000 10 November 12 Colts - +12500 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +20000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2200 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +8000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +550 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +20000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +700 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

