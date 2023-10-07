Vermont High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutland County This Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Rutland County, Vermont this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Vermont This Week
Rutland County, Vermont High School Football Games This Week
Otter Valley Union High School at Rice Memorial High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on October 7
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rutland High School at Champlain Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Hinesburg, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.